Former NFL players Anthony Gonzalez, Colin Allred elected to Congress

A pair of former NFL players have gained election to the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday night.

Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Anthony Gonzalez has been declared the winner of the Ohio 16th congressional district, according to the Associated Press. Also, former Tennessee Titans linebacker Colin Allred has unseated 11-term congressman Pete Sessions in the Texas 32nd congressional district, per multiple race calls.

Gonzalez, who attended Ohio State University, was a first-round pick of the Colts in 2007. Gonzalez, a Republican, defeated Susan Moran Palmer to earn election to the House.

Gonzalez played five seasons with the Colts, catching 99 passes for 1,307 yards and seven touchdowns. He appeared in just 11 games over his final three seasons due to injuries.

Allred went undrafted out of Baylor University in 2006, but managed to carve out a five-year career with the Titans. Allred appeared in 32 career games with 46 tackles.

Allred, a Democrat, knocked off Sessions, who had served the district since 2003, was chairman of the House Rules Committee.