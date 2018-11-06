Gerald McCoy has avoided reporters, can’t avoid Warren Sapp

Getty Images

Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy just didn’t think there was much to talk about. So he didn’t talk. For weeks.

Which is not unusual for some players, but as one of the veteran faces of the team, Gerald McCoy hasn’t always gone radio silent this long. But he said he heard former Bucs coach Tony Dungy offer all the advice he needed.

“He said, “When you’re winning, say little and when you’re losing, say less,” McCoy said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Tribune. “That’s been kind of where I’ve been at with talking.”

Then again, the Bucs are 3-5 and have the league’s worst scoring defense, so there’s also the matter of what he’d say if he were doing interviews.

“We haven’t been winning,” McCoy said. “Defense hasn’t been playing good. There’s not really a lot of talking that needs to be done. So that’s why I haven’t been doing interviews, because it’s just like nine years in, the defense is playing bad, how much talking do I really need to do? ‘Oh we need to fix this. Oh we need to fix that.’

“It’s just you either get it done or just don’t say nothing. So that’s kind of where I’ve been. If it seemed personal or anything, I apologize because it hasn’t been about that. It’s been about working. I just want to get the job done, and we haven’t been doing that.”

Just because he hasn’t been talking to reporters doesn’t mean he hasn’t been having conversations, though he admitted the one he had recently with Hall of Fame defensive tackle Warren Sapp wasn’t any more enjoyable than dealing with the media.

“We hear it from all ends,” McCoy said. “Ninety-nine gave me an earful yesterday. That’s what he does. That’s my brother, though. That’s my older brother. When he gets on me, that’s what he does.”

McCoy might decide it’s easier to talk to Stroud than Sapp, and make more frequent appearances in the locker room. Until then, making plays might help.