Giants activating rookie defensive tackle R.J. McIntosh

The Giants are going to get another one of their draft picks on the field this season.

According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, the Giants are going to activate defensive tackle R.J. McIntosh from the non-football illness list.

They haven’t announced a corresponding roster move yet.

McIntosh, their fifth-round pick from Miami, has been sidelined since medical tests at the Scouting Combine revealed a thyroid condition. He hasn’t elaborated on the diagnosis (as he has every right to do), but said recently he “overcame this situation” and is ready to play.