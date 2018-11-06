Hue Jackson would “absolutely” take an assistant job this year

Getty Images

Hue Jackson’s been out of work for a week now, and as he continues his media tour, he’s willing to admit that he’d take another actual job.

In a podcast interview with Adam Schefter of ESPN, the former Browns coach said he would be willing to join another team’s staff this year if asked.

“Oh absolutely,’’ Jackson said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “If there’s somebody who I know and trust and respect, felt like they needed me to help or to do something for them along the lines of assisting in any way that I can to help them be as good as they can be on gameday, I would do that in a heartbeat.”

Asked if anyone had reached out with such an offer, Jackson replied: “I would not like to speak on that at this time.”

That’s about the only thing Jackson hasn’t been talking about since he was fired with a 3-36-1 record last week.

He has consistently been linked with Bengals coach Marvin Lewis, who he worked for twice previously. After the Raiders fired Jackson in 2011, Lewis hired him as a secondary assistant and special teams coach even though that’s not really what Jackson does.

But there are other coaches Jackson has connections with, including Mike Zimmer and John Harbaugh, and anyone who would bring him on would do so knowing the Browns are already paying him a head coaching salary for the year.

He also made it clear he was open to being an offensive coordinator next season.

“Oh absolutely, I would,’’ he said. “And I’m not going to run from the opportunity to sit in the head chair again either. I know I can do it. There’s no question in my mind that I can. I know my record doesn’t say that and rightfully so. I get it. But I know that I can go coordinate offenses in the National Football League tomorrow if given an opportunity. . . .

“I truly believe that there’s another coordinator position out there for me.”

Jackson has enough relationships in the business that getting another chance to coach seems likely. A head coaching job, less so.