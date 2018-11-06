Jason Garrett unconcerned about his future

Getty Images

Jason Garrett is on the hot seat, and the Cowboys’ head coach appears unconcerned.

“I just focus on doing my job as well as I can do it every day,” Garrett said Tuesday when asked about his job status.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones ruled out an in-season coaching change after Monday night’s loss to the Titans.

The Cowboys are two games behind Washington and one back of Philadelphia, their opponent this week, in the NFC East.

“Absolutely,” Garrett said when asked if the Cowboys had a chance to turn it around. “We just have to focus on what we need to do. We just have to clean up the game and we have to get our eyes on Philadelphia right now.”

Garrett signed a five-year, $30 million extension in January 2015, keeping him under contract through the 2019 season. He has a 70-58 record since taking over for Wade Phillips in the middle of the 2010 season.

The Cowboys have three winning seasons, two playoff appearances and one playoff win under Garrett.