Jay Gruden on injuries: This train doesn’t stop

Getty Images

Jay Gruden has a lot of experience dealing with injuries, but he doesn’t think it will help him all that much this year.

Washington ended last season with 23 players on injured reserve and they are up to 13 this season after placing wide receiver Paul Richardson, left guard Shawn Lauvao and right guard Brandon Scherff on the list Monday. Gruden was asked if last year’s experience provides any insight about handling all the missing pieces.

“Not really,” Gruden said, via ESPN.com. “It’s something you don’t want to go through, but it’s pro football and you have to go through it. … We can’t slow down. The train doesn’t stop.”

It’s a variation on next man up and Washington will be reaching pretty deep for players on the offensive line in the coming weeks. Left tackle Trent Williams is expected to miss more time with a dislocated thumb and right tackle Morgan Moses has a knee injury, which left the team to sign three veteran linemen off the street on Monday. Some of them are likely to play against Tampa this week as Gruden tries to keep the train on the track.