Jerry Jones not losing confidence in Dak Prescott

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw an interception and lost a fumble in Monday night’s loss to the Titans, but Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones still believes he has the right man at quarterback.

“I liked some of the things that I saw him do out there tonight,” Jones said of Prescott. “The turnover, the fumble after the last game we had, the two fumbles, I’m sure we’d all like to have back. Tonight’s game did not – did not, I emphasize – impact my future look at Dak Prescott. Not tonight.”

Prescott threw just four interceptions in 16 games in his outstanding rookie year in 2016, but he threw 13 interceptions in 2017 and already has three interceptions in 2018. Regardless, Jones thinks Prescott is trending the right way.

“I’ve seen him not turn it over. And then we’ve seen him recently make the turnovers,” Jones said. “Once you see them make the turnovers then you know they can turn it over. When you see them play with good ball security then you know they can play that way. There is something to do with the loss of talent, or in some cases the length of time they’ve been playing. But his arrow is up. His arrow is up physically. It’s up mentally. Having seen him and know his consciousness is to protect the ball is one of his virtues and I think I’m going to go with that.”

So whatever changes Jones might make if his 3-5 team doesn’t turn things around, the franchise quarterback isn’t going anywhere.