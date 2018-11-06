Jerry Jones on Dak Prescott: He’s young and getting extended

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gave quarterback Dak Prescott his full support after Prescott turned the ball over twice in Monday night’s 28-14 loss to the Titans and he isn’t feeling any different about the third-year starter on Tuesday.

Jones said on Monday that nothing about Prescott’s performance against Tennessee changed his view about Prescott’s future with the organization. On Tuesday, Jones made it very clear what that future entails from his point of view.

“Listen, Dak is the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “He’s young and he’s going to get extended.”

Prescott is first eligible for an extension this offseason and the Cowboys would have the option of using a franchise tag if nothing gets done after the 2019 season, so there’s a pretty wide window for something to get done. Some might take that as a chance for further consideration of a player who hasn’t performed as well as he did as a rookie, but it does not sound like Jones is going down that path.