Kevin Byard was expecting “somebody to knock my head off” on interception celebration

Getty Images

Kevin Byard was expecting his interception celebration Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys to be similar to that of Terrell Owens in more ways than one.

Byard said after the game that he was expecting to get drilled as George Teague did to Owens when he ran to the star logo at midfield for a second time during a Cowboys-San Francisco 49ers game in 2000.

“It was just something I thought about at the hotel, just thinking about Monday night in Dallas,” Byard said, via quotes distributed by the Cowboys. “Thinking what can I do if I make a play. And it was really just to show the team that we are not scared. We are here to play ball. We are here to win the game. I made the play and I ran straight to the 50 yard line. It was kind of off the wall a little bit.”

Byrad intercepted Dak Prescott on a pass intended for Amari Cooper on Dallas’ third possession of the game. The Cowboys had been given great field position after a Marcus Mariota fumble and had the ball on the Titans 6-yard line. Prescott tried to float the pass to Cooper as Logan Ryan had coverage underneath and Byard over the top. Byard made the grab in the back of the end zone and immediately took off for the midfield logo.

He was joined for a bit of a dance off by several teammates before Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones – wearing No. 31 as Teague did nearly two decades ago – did give Byard a bit of a shove from behind out of the logo.

“I just ran to the star to celebrate,” Byard said. “I was actually expecting somebody to knock my head off. Then we just started dancing. I was like, if we get to the 50, if we get enough guys to the 50, we are just going to start dancing on the star.”

The Cowboys had dominated the first quarter in many ways but had only managed to score one touchdown despite fortunes favoring them in the early stages. The interception kept Dallas off the board and the Titans began to sustain their offense afterward en route to a 28-14 victory over the Cowboys.