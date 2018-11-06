Kyle Lauletta apologizes for arrest, won’t be suspended by Giants

Getty Images

After rookie quarterback Kyle Lauletta was arrested and charged with offenses including eluding police and resisting arrest last week, Giants head coach Pat Shurmur promised there would be consequences.

Those consequences will not include a suspension and whatever they entail will not be announced by Shurmur. The coach said Tuesday that any punishment will be handled internally.

Lauletta also spoke to the media and apologized for the arrest. Lauletta is accused of nearly hitting a police officer with his car while making an illegal turn after being told to remain in his lane and then refusing to follow instructions from another officer when his car was stopped.

Lauletta was also allegedly sent a summons after a similar incident the day before, but said Tuesday that the actions leading up to his arrest “is a terrible representation of who I am.”

“Had I left an hour earlier none of that probably would ever happen,” Lauletta said, via NorthJersey.com. “That’s my fault, that’s no one else’s fault. Right is right, wrong is wrong. My parents raised me better than that.”

In addition to the criminal charges, Lauletta was charged with with reckless driving, disregarding an officer’s directions, improper turn in marked traffic lane and failure to remain in a marked lane.