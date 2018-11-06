Landon Collins hasn’t talked to Giants about a new deal yet

Getty Images

Giants safety Landon Collins was one of the players whose name came up in trade chatter before last week’s deadline, but he didn’t wind up joining former teammates Eli Apple and Damon Harrison on a new team.

With Collins’ contract expiring after the end of the season, that makes whether he’ll sign a new deal with the Giants the next big question about his future.

“We’ll see,” Collins said, via NJ.com. “We’ve still got to [go] through negotiations and stuff. We haven’t even started that yet. We have to see how it goes.”

The Giants traded up to take Collins with the first pick of the second round of the 2015 draft. He was a first-team All-Pro selection after the 2016 season and has 62 tackles through the first eight games of this season.