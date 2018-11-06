Lions bring Zach Zenner back

Getty Images

The Lions parted ways with running back Ameer Abdullah on Tuesday and they also made a move that brought a former member of the backfield back for another stint.

In the team’s announcement of Abdullah’s departure, they announced that they have signed running back Zach Zenner to the 53-man roster. Wide receiver Bruce Ellington also joined the team and wide receiver Andy Jones was placed on waivers Monday.

Zenner spent the last three seasons in Detroit and re-signed with the team in the offseason after becoming a free agent. Zenner was released from injured reserve on September 12, which means enough time has passed for him to be eligible to return to Detroit.

Zenner ran 119 times for 420 yards and five touchdowns while also catching 20 passes for 207 yards. He’ll play behind Kerryon Johnson, LeGarrette Blount and Theo Riddick.