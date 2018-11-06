Lions cut Ameer Abdullah, sign Bruce Ellington

Getty Images

Ameer Abdullah‘s time in Detroit has come to an end.

Abdullah, the former second-round draft pick who never became the kind of player the Lions thought he would, is being released today, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Although he showed promise as a rookie in 2015, Abdullah was limited by injuries to just two games in 2016 and began to get phased out of the offense in 2017. This year he had barely played and he lost a costly fumble on a kickoff return two weeks ago.

In an attempt to bolster the offense, Detroit is signing former Texans wide receiver Bruce Ellington, who began this season with the Texans but was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. The Texans released Ellington from injured reserve last week, making him a free agent.