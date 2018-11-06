Marcus Mariota: We’re “learning and growing” as an offense

Getty Images

The Titans came into Monday night’s game against the Cowboys on a three-game losing streak and they’d scored just 31 points over the course of those games.

It looked like they might be in for more of the same during the early part of the game in Dallas. They fumbled on their first two possessions and looked like they might go down 14-0 when safety Kevin Byard intercepted a pass in the end zone. That play sparked a turnaround for the Titans across the board.

The Titans put together back-to-back touchdown drives in the first half that featured six third-down conversions and then added 14 more points after halftime for their highest-scoring game of the season. If Ryan Succop had hit a 28-yard field goal in the second half, they would have matched their point total from the three-game losing streak.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota threw two touchdowns and ran for another before saying he saw Monday’s performance as a sign that things are coming together offensively. He saw particular growth in how he’s connecting with his receivers.

“I think it was a combination of what we’ve done throughout the season,” Mariota said. “I think we are learning and growing as an offense. That being said we’re all kind of figuring out where those spaces are and who we are sending. Really, it’s when to expect the ball and when to throw it. Again, unbelievable catches on third down a lot of us needing to change. If we can do that consistently, I think we will be alright.”

Their next game is against the Patriots, which should provide a pretty good test of how sustainable the growth is for the Tennessee offense.