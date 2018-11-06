Mike Tirico, Curt Menefee to call NFL Network Saturday games in December

Getty Images

NFL Network will air two Saturday games on December 15 and December 22, and now the broadcast teams for those games have been announced.

The league-owned network announced today that Curt Menefee, Nate Burleson, Steve Mariucci and Melissa Stark will call the Texans-Jets game in Week 15 and the Washington-Titans game in Week 16, while Mike Tirico, Kurt Warner and Peter Schrager will call Browns-Broncos in Week 15 and Ravens-Chargers in Week 16.

The NFL generally avoids Saturday games during college football season but will often play a few Saturday games after the college season is over. This year it’s a pair of NFL Network doubleheaders late in the season.

In Week 17, all 16 games are played on Sunday.