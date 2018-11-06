Mike Vrabel has a problem with Kevin Byard’s star celebration

Posted by Charean Williams on November 6, 2018, 3:35 PM EST
Getty Images

Saints receiver Michael Thomas went back in time for his touchdown celebration Sunday, and Titans safety Kevin Byard followed Monday night.

Byard danced on the midfield star at AT&T Stadium after his end zone interception. He was joined by teammates.

49ers receiver Terrell Owens did the original midfield star celebration in 2000. He promptly was tackled by Cowboys safety George Teague.

Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones shoved Byard in the back, although Byard was expecting to have his head knocked off.

Former Cowboys tight end Jason Witten, now an ESPN analyst, called it disrespectful, as did Jones. Titans coach Mike Vrabel agreed.

“That’s not what we want as an organization. That’s not what I want as a head coach,” Vrabel said Tuesday, via video posted by Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com. “I want our guys to play as hard as they possibly can, for each other, between the whistles, as physical, as aggressive, as clean as they possibly can. I get that there’s things that cross the line between whistles. Once the whistle blows, celebrate with a teammate. Find somebody else in a Titans uniform. Find a coach. Celebrate with them. But we don’t need to do that. That’s not what we want to do. I talked to Kevin this morning. I’ll talk to the team again tomorrow. That goes for a lot of guys. That’s not what I want. If that’s what they want, then we see it very differently.”

Although officials didn’t penalize Byard, he is subject to an NFL fine as the rule book specifically covers stomping on a team logo.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “Mike Vrabel has a problem with Kevin Byard’s star celebration

  1. Disrespectful? Having that team called “America’s Team” has been an insult for decades to America.

  3. It’s about as disrespectful as Witten’s post career rug and in game analysis. It’s all embarrassing.

  6. The timing of it was wrong too. Byard did this while they were down 7-0 in the first quarter, and up until that INT, the Cowboys’ offense was doing whatever they wanted to the Titans’ defense.

    But I was hoping Byard would somehow throw some shade at Deion Sanders for his “just a fan” comment.

  7. It’s about as disrespectful as Witten’s post career rug and in game analysis. It’s all embarrassing.

    You mean Jason Wooden? He is painful.

  8. I long for the days of classy players who didn’t need to mock and ridicule, or act as if they did something great when they are simply doing their job. Too much “look at me” in the league. Narcissistic, attention needy divas. “Sweetness” and Barry Sanders did it right.

  9. Vrabel is a class act. Players are paid to make those kind of plays. No need to celebrate doing your job.

  11. Talk about out of ideas. Bringing back the Joe Horn and TO celebrations in the same week is weAk.

    If you are going to be selfish at least be original.

  13. Agreed Vrabel showed class and that is why he had to go. There is no room in the NFL today for people with class. All we want to self absorbed egocentric players who scream look at me on every play. That is why fans tune in, or so I am told that what we want.

  14. Crap like this is why “celebrations” were banned in the first place. Kids don’t get it…they cry NO FUN LEAGUE…

    To me showing up other competitors while yelling “Hey, look at me” in the ultimate TEAM sport. For all of me, they can jam their stupid choreographed baloney.

  15. Good for Vrabel. Professionalism is how a team builds a winning culture. Being loud and having an attitude may get you a winning season or two, but egotism frequently leads to drama later, which is not good.

    Not to mention the fact that good sportsmanship is important to have as a man, regardless of records.

  16. Jessica Brock says:
    November 6, 2018 at 3:50 pm
    Vrabel is a class act. Players are paid to make those kind of plays. No need to celebrate doing your job.

    ———

    Dang man, so nobody should have fun at work? Are you an Assistant to the Regional Manager?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!