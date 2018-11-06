Nick Mullens insists starting changes nothing for him this week

Getty Images

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan didn’t make a big deal out of naming Nick Mullens the team’s starter this week. Instead of making an announcement in a team meeting, Shanahan simply informed Mullens and C.J. Beathard of his decision.

Mullens followed suit, insisting starting changes nothing for him this week.

“The team is ready to get to work and treat it like any other week,” Mullens said Tuesday, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “My preparation doesn’t change. This team’s preparation doesn’t change. And we’re excited to keep things going.”

It took injuries to Jimmy Garoppolo and Beathard for Mullens to get his chance, but now he is playing like he intends to keep the job. At least for the rest of the season.

Mullens, a first-year player, spent last season on the 49ers’ practice squad after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Mississippi.

“It is exciting. Yes, sir,” Mullens said.