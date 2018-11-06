Nick Mullens says he will start Monday night

Getty Images

The 49ers still haven’t announced their starting quarterback for Monday night, but Nick Mullens beat them to the punch.

Mullens told reporters Tuesday that 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan informed Mullens that he will start against the Giants.

Mullens took first-team reps in practice Tuesday, followed by C.J. Beathard and Tom Savage.

It does not come as a surprise.

Beathard has won one of 10 career starts, and Mullens completed 16 of 22 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns in a victory over the Raiders last week in his NFL debut.

Jimmy Garoppolo went 1-2 as the team’s starter this season before his ACL injury against the Chiefs; Beathard is 0-5; and Mullens is 1-0.