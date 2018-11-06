Nick Mullens working with starters in 49ers practice

Getty Images

The 49ers haven’t announced their starting quarterback for Monday night, but the first indication is that Nick Mullens is going to hang onto the job.

According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, Mullens took the first reps in practice Tuesday, and was followed by C.J. Beathard and Tom Savage.

While no coach wants to admit that starters can lose their jobs due to injuries, Mullens was simply much better than Beathard had been.

Mullens started last week’s 34-3 win over the Raiders, while Beathard was out with wrist and thumb injuries.

Beathard has won one of his 10 starts, and that was agianst the Giants last year. But Mullens was a revelation last Thursday, completing 16-of-22 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns, for a 151.9 passer rating.