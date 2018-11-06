Nick Mullens working with starters in 49ers practice

Posted by Darin Gantt on November 6, 2018, 3:21 PM EST
The 49ers haven’t announced their starting quarterback for Monday night, but the first indication is that Nick Mullens is going to hang onto the job.

According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, Mullens took the first reps in practice Tuesday, and was followed by C.J. Beathard and Tom Savage.

While no coach wants to admit that starters can lose their jobs due to injuries, Mullens was simply much better than Beathard had been.

Mullens started last week’s 34-3 win over the Raiders, while Beathard was out with wrist and thumb injuries.

Beathard has won one of his 10 starts, and that was agianst the Giants last year. But Mullens was a revelation last Thursday, completing 16-of-22 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns, for a 151.9 passer rating.

1 responses to “Nick Mullens working with starters in 49ers practice

  1. Mullens played well, but let’s all remember that it was against an unmotivated and struggling Raiders’ defense. The gameplan was rather simple (which is to be expected with a young starter with little starting practice or game experience), and if the 9ers stick to it again the opposition will find it MUCH easier to defend. Mullens played well within the gameplan, but he did not show any sort of generational talent beyond that. This does not mena that he will not play well or is not a great choice, it means that he will have to pick up a more complex gameplan very quickly and spend every second acclimating to his starters to eliminate the predictability of the offense this week. Normally a starter is able to do that more easily because of their experience with the other players and the base offensive scheme, but Mullens will have to work harder. Rooting for him to do so.

    Either he or Beathard will probably be traded later on in the offseason if one plays particularly well and another team sees it. That wouldn’t be bad for whomever does go, because Garrapolo is definitely the starter when he gets back and the other guy might go to a team where he’d get more play time.

