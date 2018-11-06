Packers place Geronimo Allison on IR, cut Jermaine Whitehead

Getty Images

The Packers waved good-bye to Jermaine Whitehead after his ejection Sunday for a head slap. Green Bay cut the safety, who appeared in seven games and started two.

Whitehead made 17 tackles, a sack and two pass breakups.

The move was one of several announced by the team Tuesday.

The Packers also placed Geronimo Allison on injured reserve. The receiver needed surgery for a core muscle injury.

He played five games this season, making 20 catches for 303 yards and two touchdowns before his injury.

Green Bay promoted cornerback Will Redmond from the practice squad. Redmond, a third-round pick of the 49ers in 2016, joined the Packers’ practice squad Sept. 11.

Redmond has never appeared in an NFL game.

The Packers signed linebacker Brady Sheldon to the practice squad to take Redmond’s spot.