Packers to induct Ted Thompson into team’s Hall of Fame

Getty Images

The Packers announced they will induct former General Manager Ted Thompson into the team’s Hall of Fame in May.

Thompson served as Packers executive vice president, G.M. and director of football operations from 2005-17 and currently serves as senior advisor to football operations. His tenure as G.M. was highlighted by a victory in Super Bowl XLV.

During his tenure, the Packers won six NFC North titles, including a team-record four consecutive division crowns from 2011-2014, and made four appearances in the NFC Championship Game, the most in the NFC over that span.

“We are thrilled to present Ted as the 162nd inductee into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame,” Tom Konop, president of Packers Hall of Fame Inc., said in a statement. “The Hall of Fame nominating committee, made up of some of the most respected football purists, pointed to Ted’s accomplishments of nine playoff seasons, and winning Super Bowl XLV, as part of his acumen resulting in this honor. His drafting of Aaron Rodgers was obviously one of the most important draft picks in Packers history. Ted was also responsible for assisting with the success of numerous coaches and scouts around the league. With his induction into the Packers Hall of Fame we are proud and honored that Ted will take his rightful place as part of Packers history forever.”