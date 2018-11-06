Patriots put center Brian Schwenke on IR

Getty Images

The Patriots have struggled keeping certain offensive players on the field, and just had to put another one on IR.

According to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, the Patriots have put offensive lineman Brian Schwenke on injured reserve.

Schwenke was with the Patriots in camp, released at final cuts and immediately brought back. He missed last week’s game with a foot injury.

The Patriots also released defensive end Geneo Grissom and offensive lineman Cole Croston, to make room for the previously reported signings of former Ravens linebacker Albert McClellan and safety Obi Melifonwu, according to Field Yates of ESPN.com.