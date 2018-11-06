Ravens won’t practice this week

Getty Images

The Ravens won’t be changing quarterbacks this week and they’ll also be holding off on practice.

The team will hold meetings and do conditioning work on Wednesday, but head coach John Harbaugh said they won’t hold any practice that day or at any other point this week. Harbaugh thinks the players will benefit more from resting at this point in the season.

“I know that we’re better off resting at this point,” Harbaugh said, via ESPN.com. “I think our guys have been hard at work, at it through a long training camp, and it will be good for us to get an opportunity to get off our feet and get our legs back. So I’m looking forward to that.”

The Ravens had 10 players on their injury report ahead of their loss to the Steelers, so getting healthier would be a plus before they return to action for a game against the Bengals that they need to win to kick off their stretch run on the right foot.