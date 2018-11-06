Report: Saints, Dez Bryant talking contract

Getty Images

Dez Bryant may soon have a new team, finally.

According to NFL Media, the Saints liked what they saw during Tuesday’s workout, and the two sides currently are negotiating a deal.

And if the deal happens, circle this date on your calendar: November 29. That’s when the Saints play the Cowboys. In Dallas. In prime time.

Once the season began, Bryant’s best play became signing with a team in November, getting up to speed over the balance of the regular season, and attempting to contribute in the postseason, hopeful to make the kind of impression in January that will get him paid in March.

As to Bryant’s reputation for being emotional, the Saints may be one of the few teams equipped to handle him. Between quarterback Drew Brees and coach Sean Payton, they’ll be blunt and candid regarding their expectations, and if it’s not working, the Saints will move on. Like they did a year ago with running back Adrian Peterson.

Earlier this year, the Browns were interested in Bryant, but he resisted. If he was trusting his instincts, his instincts were on the money.