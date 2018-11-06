Report: Sony Michel likely to play this week

Getty Images

The Patriots will get a chance to see one of their former running backs when they face Dion Lewis and the Titans in Week 10 and there’s an optimistic report about their chances of having rookie running back Sony Michel in the lineup for the game.

Michel has missed the last two games after hurting his knee against the Bears in Week Seven, but Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that his return to action this week is considered likely. The caveat to that is that Michel will need to get through a week of practice without any setbacks after practicing on a limited basis last week.

Michel, who also missed the season opener, leads the Patriots with 422 yards on 95 carries.

The Patriots have used James White, Kenjon Barner and wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson out of the backfield in Michel’s absence. Patterson has been effective in his new role, so it will be interesting to see how the Patriots deploy him once Michel is back in action.