Seahawks promote Kalan Reed to 53-man roster

The Seahawks tweaked their roster on Tuesday by adding a player from the practice squad.

Cornerback Kalan Reed got the call to the 53-man roster in Seattle. Linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee was waived in a corresponding move.

Reed was the final pick of the 2016 draft and played in seven games for the Titans over the last two seasons. He joined the Seattle practice squad last month.

Cornerback Neiko Thorpe didn’t play in last Sunday’s loss to the Chargers after being listed as doubtful with a groin injury.

Ellerbee played 13 snaps on special teams in that loss. He played three games for the Chargers earlier this season and was claimed off of waivers by the Seahawks on October 22.