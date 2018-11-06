Sean Lee to be out “a little bit” with hamstring injury

Getty Images

Linebacker Sean Lee left Monday night’s loss to the Titans with a hamstring injury and Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said Tuesday that the team’s preparing to play without him.

Garrett said that Lee will be out “a little bit” as a result of the injury. It’s a familiar situation for Lee, who returned to the lineup in Week Seven after missing three games because of his hamstring.

Lee’s had other extended absences in past seasons and the Cowboys defense has always taken a hit when he’s not able to play.

It might not be the only injury hit that the team has to deal with in the near future. Rookie left guard Connor Williams may need to have arthroscopic surgery on his knee after hurting it against the Titans and Garrett said he will miss practice time at the start of the week at the very least.