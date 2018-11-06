Troy Aikman: Cowboys need a “complete overhaul”

Posted by Darin Gantt on November 6, 2018, 11:44 AM EST
Troy Aikman was there for the great years, and he was there for the struggles that followed.

And what he sees from the Cowboys at the moment is closer to the latter than the former.

The former Cowboys quarterback and current FOX analyst said during an interview on 1310 The Ticket that the team needs a “complete overhaul.”

Considering the owner is also the General Manager, that seems unlikely, and Jerry Jones has said that he doesn’t intend to make a coaching change during the season.

“Go through the list and this team, over a long period of time, has been what it’s been,” Aikman said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com. “It hasn’t always mattered who the head coach has been. So to me, if you’re asking me, I’d say there has to be a complete overhaul of the entire organization.”

Aikman clearly doesn’t expect Jones to let anyone else run the place, as he leans on his son Stephen Jones, along with vice president of player personnel Will McClay and coach Jason Garrett for personnel matters.

“I’ve heard Jerry say, ‘OK, look, we’re going to do it differently. I’m going to do it differently,’ . . . but it’s the same. Nothing changes,” Aikman said. “And that to me is the bigger issue beyond, yes, coaching is important, personnel, all those things are important, but how are you going about evaluating how you’re going about running the organization? Whatever that looks like — and everyone has an opinion on what it does look like, but I’m not in the building. I have no idea. I talk to people. I talk to people who have been inside the building and have a pretty good understanding how things are run and in a lot of ways there’s a lot of dysfunction and that has to change if this team is going to be able to compete on a consistent basis like the teams that you look to around the league that seemingly are in the hunt each and every year.”

Aikman may have a personal relationship with Garrett (they were teammates during the ’90s), but he also has a unique opportunity to see behind the curtain at other franchises, the good ones and the bad ones.

One former Cowboys coach likes to say, “You are what your record says you are.” The Cowboys are 3-5 at the moment, 70-58 in nine years under Garrett, and have exactly two playoff wins since Aikman beat the Vikings in the 1996 wild card round.

  2. They have been on life support since Jimmy Johnson stopped being the Cowboys head coach/personal guy and Jerrah made it all about Jerrah.

    I was a young man the last time Dallas was feared and respected across the league.

  3. Seeing ole Jerry sitting in the coaching meetings, either in person or over the phone on Hard Knocks was cringe-worthy. None of that coaching staff had the b@lls to tell him to kick rocks.

  5. The Cowboys need a coach and a real GM let’s start there. They haven’t won a SB in 23 years, I wonder why.

  8. The Cowboys are a shell of the organization that won 3 SBs in the 90s. It all starts at the top and things won’t change until it changes there. With one of the largest and widest fan bases and the fact that they basically print money why would they change?

  10. It’s called a new owner. I was looking into the Cowboys debating some fans and if you take away Jimmy Johnson, Jerry Jones is basically Dan Snyder, Mike Brown, that annoying kid who runs the 49ers. From 1997 ( the start of the downfall as Aikman Cowboys didn’t advance in the playoffs ) till last season, the Cowboys are like .518 in their win-loss, have eight playoff appearances but only one playoff win which was the reason one.

    The common denominator is that Jerry Jones runs the show. And the only time he didn’t run it, which is when he first bought the team and hired Jimmy, is when the Cowboys were a winning organization.

  13. A statement like this is actually kind of a big deal by Aikman considering him and Jason Garrett are friends. A coach’s #1 job at any level, high school, college and pro, is to prepare the team to play and play to win. The Cowboys are consistently not ready to play and never make mid game adjustments to overcome adversity. Garrett is simply not qualified to be a winning coach in the NFL. It doesn’t matter if he went to Princeton, he doesn’t have the ability to field a winning team. Yes men can get it done in business but not in the NFL. How many yes men have won a Superbowl? No matter what Jerry says, his ego is more important to him than winning. He makes a mint whether the Cowboys win or lose. Nothing is ever going to change until Jerry Jones gives up control and he is simply not mentally equipped to do that. His ego is too important to him.

  14. If they had found a way to win last night Troy would be saying they’re a team that is finding their stride in a winnable division. Go back to complaining about TD celebrations ya fossil.

  16. Please don’t change. Nothing is more delicious than watching the continued cycle of teasing with potential and choking for results. All of the fans still clinging to the “America’s Team” bandwagon deserve what they get. Bring on the popcorn!

