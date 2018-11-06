Troy Aikman: Cowboys need a “complete overhaul”

Posted by Darin Gantt on November 6, 2018, 11:44 AM EST
Troy Aikman was there for the great years, and he was there for the struggles that followed.

And what he sees from the Cowboys at the moment is closer to the latter than the former.

The former Cowboys quarterback and current FOX analyst said during an interview on 1310 The Ticket that the team needs a “complete overhaul.”

Considering the owner is also the General Manager, that seems unlikely, and Jerry Jones has said that he doesn’t intend to make a coaching change during the season.

“Go through the list and this team, over a long period of time, has been what it’s been,” Aikman said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com. “It hasn’t always mattered who the head coach has been. So to me, if you’re asking me, I’d say there has to be a complete overhaul of the entire organization.”

Aikman clearly doesn’t expect Jones to let anyone else run the place, as he leans on his son Stephen Jones, along with vice president of player personnel Will McClay and coach Jason Garrett for personnel matters.

“I’ve heard Jerry say, ‘OK, look, we’re going to do it differently. I’m going to do it differently,’ . . . but it’s the same. Nothing changes,” Aikman said. “And that to me is the bigger issue beyond, yes, coaching is important, personnel, all those things are important, but how are you going about evaluating how you’re going about running the organization? Whatever that looks like — and everyone has an opinion on what it does look like, but I’m not in the building. I have no idea. I talk to people. I talk to people who have been inside the building and have a pretty good understanding how things are run and in a lot of ways there’s a lot of dysfunction and that has to change if this team is going to be able to compete on a consistent basis like the teams that you look to around the league that seemingly are in the hunt each and every year.”

Aikman may have a personal relationship with Garrett (they were teammates during the ’90s), but he also has a unique opportunity to see behind the curtain at other franchises, the good ones and the bad ones.

One former Cowboys coach likes to say, “You are what your record says you are.” The Cowboys are 3-5 at the moment, 70-58 in nine years under Garrett, and have exactly two playoff wins since Aikman beat the Vikings in the 1996 wild card round.

92 responses to “Troy Aikman: Cowboys need a “complete overhaul”

  2. They have been on life support since Jimmy Johnson stopped being the Cowboys head coach/personal guy and Jerrah made it all about Jerrah.

    I was a young man the last time Dallas was feared and respected across the league.

  3. Seeing ole Jerry sitting in the coaching meetings, either in person or over the phone on Hard Knocks was cringe-worthy. None of that coaching staff had the b@lls to tell him to kick rocks.

  5. The Cowboys need a coach and a real GM let’s start there. They haven’t won a SB in 23 years, I wonder why.

  8. The Cowboys are a shell of the organization that won 3 SBs in the 90s. It all starts at the top and things won’t change until it changes there. With one of the largest and widest fan bases and the fact that they basically print money why would they change?

  10. It’s called a new owner. I was looking into the Cowboys debating some fans and if you take away Jimmy Johnson, Jerry Jones is basically Dan Snyder, Mike Brown, that annoying kid who runs the 49ers. From 1997 ( the start of the downfall as Aikman Cowboys didn’t advance in the playoffs ) till last season, the Cowboys are like .518 in their win-loss, have eight playoff appearances but only one playoff win which was the reason one.

    The common denominator is that Jerry Jones runs the show. And the only time he didn’t run it, which is when he first bought the team and hired Jimmy, is when the Cowboys were a winning organization.

  13. A statement like this is actually kind of a big deal by Aikman considering him and Jason Garrett are friends. A coach’s #1 job at any level, high school, college and pro, is to prepare the team to play and play to win. The Cowboys are consistently not ready to play and never make mid game adjustments to overcome adversity. Garrett is simply not qualified to be a winning coach in the NFL. It doesn’t matter if he went to Princeton, he doesn’t have the ability to field a winning team. Yes men can get it done in business but not in the NFL. How many yes men have won a Superbowl? No matter what Jerry says, his ego is more important to him than winning. He makes a mint whether the Cowboys win or lose. Nothing is ever going to change until Jerry Jones gives up control and he is simply not mentally equipped to do that. His ego is too important to him.

  14. If they had found a way to win last night Troy would be saying they’re a team that is finding their stride in a winnable division. Go back to complaining about TD celebrations ya fossil.

  16. Please don’t change. Nothing is more delicious than watching the continued cycle of teasing with potential and choking for results. All of the fans still clinging to the “America’s Team” bandwagon deserve what they get. Bring on the popcorn!

  23. He’s right. That is why the Cooper trade was a mistake.

    Years of bad drafting have caught up with them. They need a real GM but we know that is not happening.

  24. Aikman is right. But he should be reminded that he himself also believed in the Cowboys WR corps going into the season. He often said in radio interviews that “your receiving corps are as good as your 3rd WR.” And was happy/content/positive outlook that 3rd guy could be considered: T. Williams,Beasley,Thompson, or Hurns. Each of those guys thought to be credible threats at the time.

    My take on what kills the Cowboys: Injuries. They happen to everyone, but the Cowboys are always the least prepared. And when the team is 100%, they’re usually very good. 2016 was a season where everyone remained healthy all year. In 2017, losing Lee killed the defense. Losing Tyron Smith killed the run game and lost Dak’s comfort in the pocket. At Atlanta, Smith’s replacement racked up 6 sacks in no time. It was embarrassing.

    So doing some root cause analysis – Why are they not prepared for injuries? It traces back to coaching, and back again to management. Aikman is right, you need to restructure the organization to have any TRUE change.

    They Cowboys are not tone deaf to the needs that are exposes week to week; and seemingly have an answer to the exact problems of the prior week. But then those solutions are not maintained in future games. For instance. Dak flashes potential running the ball. –Captain obvious says — Give Dak more designed runs. So the following week, Dak gets ~10 carries and balls out. But subsequent week, that’s gone.
    Captain obvious says — be more creative on offense. So the following week, they mix in a jet sweep or reverse, or go for it on 4th down. But subsequent week, that’s gone. Back to the same old vanilla offense.

    So I think coaching staff change is a no-brainer. You can’t really “blow up” the roster, as they have the youngest roster in the league. They have talent there. They don’t have depth, they don’t have creativity; they can’t be dynamic enough to be a moving target for opposing teams. They suck at halftime adjustments. They’re just too predictable. Sure, Dak needs to be more accurate. Sure the OL needs to block better. But these are a function of inexperienced depth, poor coaching, and lack of creativity.

    Maybe next year.

  26. Only question is: will Jason Garrett clap after he is fired. “Way to go Jerry. Good luck with your next “yes” man.”

  27. Jerry’s Texas-sized ego is the biggest obstacle to the Cowboys success. He’ll never do what needs to be done, which is to hire an actual GM, let the GM hire a coach, and just write the checks.

  30. NHPats says:

    “America’s Team” has become “America’s Embarrassment”
    ****************************************************************
    SAYS THE MAN WHO’S TEAM HAS BEEN CAUGHT CHEATING ON A FEW OCCASIONS, THAT’S SOMETHING TO BE PROUD OF EH TROLL?

  32. The only constant is Jerry Jones and this is coming from a Lions follower whose only constant in the Ford family…so I know.

  33. If the Cowboys need an overhaul then I’d be perfectly happy if Jerry bought out Jon Gruden’s contract from Son-of-Al and brought the “coaching legend” to Dallas.

  34. If they want to win they should hire an assistant coach from Andy Reid and the Chiefs . Doug Pederson won the Super Bowl this last year and now Nagy is turning the Bears around.

  35. While i would love to see Jerry go, imagine what his asking price would be if he sells! No one can afford 4B. Unless corporate ownership is allowed.

  36. pokemonblow says:
    November 6, 2018 at 12:00 pm
    Jerry’s call to Sean Payton.. “Sean, 5 years 100 million.”
    ———————————————————–
    Sean’s reply: “Not if you want to extend Dak, not for 100 billion”

  41. If you’re gonna start from square one, a good way to start the rebuild might be by getting as many draft assets as possible. Use those picks to establish the core of the roster and leaders of the new direction. Build out from there.

  42. Unfortunately for Dallas fans, egomaniacs very rarely fire themselves. Their best hope is to stumble upon the right formula maybe one year out of the next ten. Their next best hope is that Jerry Jones is 76 and will probably lose his wits in the next 10 years.

  43. orivar says:
    November 6, 2018 at 11:58 am
    It’s called a new owner. I was looking into the Cowboys debating some fans and if you take away Jimmy Johnson, Jerry Jones is basically Dan Snyder, Mike Brown, that annoying kid who runs the 49ers. From 1997 ( the start of the downfall as Aikman Cowboys didn’t advance in the playoffs ) till last season, the Cowboys are like .518 in their win-loss, have eight playoff appearances but only one playoff win which was the reason one.

    The common denominator is that Jerry Jones runs the show. And the only time he didn’t run it, which is when he first bought the team and hired Jimmy, is when the Cowboys were a winning organization.

    —————————————————————————————–

    They have won 2 playoff games since 1997. 2009 against the Eagles, and 2014 against the Lions.

  44. No, that’s our president. Luckily, that starts changing today.

    NHPats says:
    “America’s Team” has become “America’s Embarrassment”

  45. Solution is easy BUT do the fans have the guts to do it??

    STOP going to the games. Empty seats = No money and Jerrah ain’t feeling that.

  46. That is such a lazy analysis from Troy Aikman. The Cowboys have Pro Bowl talent on both sides of the ball. What they need is more of it, better Player Development, better play calling, and overall better coaching. And guess what? Those are the same things that virtually every sub .500 team needs.

  47. Please give us a power ranking of team ownership. It would be interesting to see how it correlates with the team’s regular power ranking.

  49. stucats says:
    November 6, 2018 at 12:31 pm
    NHPats says:

    “America’s Team” has become “America’s Embarrassment”
    ****************************************************************
    SAYS THE MAN WHO’S TEAM HAS BEEN CAUGHT CHEATING ON A FEW OCCASIONS, THAT’S SOMETHING TO BE PROUD OF EH TROLL?
    _________________________
    Besides SPYGATE which was actually a violation of a MEMO not a RULE at the time, when have the Patriots cheated?

  54. As a Cowboys fan, you affect change by STOP GOING TO GAMES. Owners take advantage of blind allegiance and fandom which is why they’ve been mediocre for two decades now. Empty stadiums pressure the bottom line.

  55. aboveaveragejoe11 says:
    November 6, 2018 at 12:59 pm
    That is such a lazy analysis from Troy Aikman. The Cowboys have Pro Bowl talent on both sides of the ball. What they need is more of it, better Player Development, better play calling, and overall better coaching. And guess what? Those are the same things that virtually every sub .500 team needs.

    ————
    The difference is that a normally run team wouldn’t tolerate this kind of performance over such a span of time. Either the GM or HC, or both, would have been replaced, probably more than once. JJ keeps doing what he’s always done, and is still wondering why the results aren’t better.

  56. Garrett has to go. In the past there has been plenty of opportunity for him to redeem himself-and I’ve been in favor of that, watching from afar-but his outright refusal to fire Linehan is indicative of the need for change. Marinelli at least and Kris Richard have been productive hires, but Garrett (and most importantly, Linehan at the very least) need to be replaced.

  57. Jerry has a strangle hold on all things Cowboys. He most certainly surrounds himself with yes men. The only person allowed to disagree with him is his son, Stephen. I, like most Cowboys fans, don’t like it. But there is nothing anybody can do. Jerry is the owner of the Cowboys.

    To protest, fans can stop buying tickets and stop buying Cowboys merchandise.

  59. Aikman is 100% correct – unfortunately it won’t happen anytime soon thanks to
    Skeletor & his son !
    This team hasn’t been relevant since Jimmy Johnson told Jerry ” Up Yours” !
    And don’t tell me how good Switzer was – he didn’t change Johnsons playbooks &
    it was Johnsons team he won the Super Bowl with !

  60. Jerry is a great american and a stand-up guy. He owns the team and can run it as he sees fit. The reason Aikman is in the HOf is due to Jerry Jones. Aikman needs to show a little more respect.

  61. snccoach says:
    November 6, 2018 at 1:28 pm
    As a Cowboys fan, you affect change by STOP GOING TO GAMES. Owners take advantage of blind allegiance and fandom which is why they’ve been mediocre for two decades now. Empty stadiums pressure the bottom line.
    ——————————————————————————-
    You’re obviously not from Dallas, and have never been to a game yourself. If you were, or had, you’d know that most of the season ticket holder seats belong to companies, not “fans”. And those companies often give or share tickets with existing or potential clients. So what you have are a disproportionate amount of white-collar business meetings on Sunday. You’ve got people at the games who may not even like football. Thats the catalyst for why the stadium rarely gets loud relative to the attendance. They regularly have 90 to 100k people. Yet, why is not not the loudest stadium in the league? It’s because a large portion of the people in attendance are not true, die-hard fans. Those are the guys standing outside the stadium or “party pass” area because they can’t afford a ticket. Instead, Dallas is known to have a “fan base” culture of going to the games to be seen (not heard). A social event or business meeting. It’s quite sad, and frustrating as a fan. As a result, the Cowboys (I believe) are sub 0.500 at home for the ‘new’ stadium. Many credible franchises are difficult, if not impossible to beat at home. Namely due to the noise level and passionate fan base. This is yet another problem that maybe impossible to fix for Dallas.

  62. First AIkman is a smart guy both brain and football wise. He knows if there is discourse behind the scenes going on. Total rebuilds though mean getting X drafts picks, having free agent money and trading your guys that others may not want for something. Not easy thing to do these days with the cap.
    Lets keep in mind the rest of there div isnt exactly on fire either so its way too early to put them out to pasture yet.
    I just want to know why are all their games 3:30 games when they are in the same time zone as Packers, Bears, Vikes who start times are noon unless its a rare sun afternoon game, sun night or monday.
    It seems the Cowboys get the prime time games on sun, mon, and late afternoons. Why?

  63. snccoach says:
    November 6, 2018 at 1:28 pm
    As a Cowboys fan, you affect change by STOP GOING TO GAMES. Owners take advantage of blind allegiance and fandom which is why they’ve been mediocre for two decades now. Empty stadiums pressure the bottom line.

    ————————

    This right here. Empty stadium would be doubly effective in Big D with the ego of Jerrah involved. His pride being hurt might be more painful than the lost revenue.

  64. Garrett realizes if he bucks Jerry, he a goner. No decent coach wants to be subservient to an egocentric owner. So if Jerry fires Garrett, who is going to get? That would be another Garrett type coach.

    The real problem is the Cowboy offense led by OC Scott Linehan. It has become way to predictable. I have no idea why last season Jerry fired just about every offensive coach, and gave Linehan a vote of confidence. It almost like Linehan has something on Jerry. Linehan is living in the past and refuses to change his philosophy. That is the real problem for the Cowboy offense. The obvious solution, that obvious to everybody but Jerry, is to fire Linehan!

  66. To Yaz. As a Boys fan, Jerry is NOT a great American because he kisses tRump’s rearend. Otherwise, I agree totally with Troy. Jerry has rose colored glasses on, and if he took them off, he would agree with Troy as well.

  68. Jerry is a great american and a stand-up guy.
    _______________________________________________________________________

    I’m sure Jerry had a lot of trouble standing-up after a night of boozing it up and chasing
    after strippers in the Dallas area.

  69. Cowboys have the perfect opportunity in hiring the Wit and BO coaching clinic. Look at the insight from them on five or six players were athletics and a couple were extremely athletic. Throw in how the were so informative of what the OC and QB should do and even told us emphatically the was a false start. Showing Jones we he mouths I think I have had enough, shoot Wit and Bo are sure coaches of the future .

  70. Jerry is a great american and a stand-up guy. He owns the team and can run it as he sees fit. The reason Aikman is in the HOf is due to Jerry Jones. Aikman needs to show a little more respect.

    ___________________________

    Troy Aikman is in the HOF because he EARNED multiple Super Bowl rings. In fact, he was the last Cowboy QB to win a Super Bowl, and it was waaay back in the 90’s. The team has been a flop ever since Jerry Jones took it over and drove Jimmy Johnson out of town…and every HC since. Aikman probably feels embarrassed for his former team and wishes they would fix all the problems that made them the opposite of what they once were-“America’s Team”. They haven’t been good since Aikman retired.

  71. bostonpatriots1stfan says:
    November 6, 2018 at 1:03 pm
    stucats says:
    November 6, 2018 at 12:31 pm
    NHPats says:

    “America’s Team” has become “America’s Embarrassment”
    ****************************************************************
    SAYS THE MAN WHO’S TEAM HAS BEEN CAUGHT CHEATING ON A FEW OCCASIONS, THAT’S SOMETHING TO BE PROUD OF EH TROLL?
    _________________________
    Besides SPYGATE which was actually a violation of a MEMO not a RULE at the time, when have the Patriots cheated?
    *******************************************************************
    Deflate-gate, going through garbage cans to look for opposition playsheets, putting a bug in the visiting team’s dressing room….shall i go on?

  72. cardiovascularendurance says:
    November 6, 2018 at 12:53 pm
    No, that’s our president. Luckily, that starts changing today.

    NHPats says:
    “America’s Team” has become “America’s Embarrassment”

    ————

    I don’t know about you, but my 401k and other investments have been on fire over the past 18 months. I for one am not looking forward to the (D)s screwing that up.

    As for Trump “the person”…..meh….I don’t really care one way or another what he says. I didn’t vote for him (or Hillary) but I do enjoy the entertainment value of watching guys like Don Lemon and Joe Scarborough come unhinged on a daily basis!

  73. stucats says:
    November 6, 2018 at 2:06 pm
    bostonpatriots1stfan says:
    November 6, 2018 at 1:03 pm
    stucats says:
    November 6, 2018 at 12:31 pm
    NHPats says:

    “America’s Team” has become “America’s Embarrassment”
    ****************************************************************
    SAYS THE MAN WHO’S TEAM HAS BEEN CAUGHT CHEATING ON A FEW OCCASIONS, THAT’S SOMETHING TO BE PROUD OF EH TROLL?
    _________________________
    Besides SPYGATE which was actually a violation of a MEMO not a RULE at the time, when have the Patriots cheated?
    *******************************************************************
    Deflate-gate, going through garbage cans to look for opposition playsheets, putting a bug in the visiting team’s dressing room….shall i go on?

    ——-

    You should go on with things that actually occurred…..yes.

    BTW it got cold here over the weekend and my tire pressure warning light came on. Did the Deflator come to my house and into my garage and remove air from my tires?

  77. stucats says:
    November 6, 2018 at 12:31 pm

    Deflate-gate, going through garbage cans to look for opposition playsheets, putting a bug in the visiting team’s dressing room….shall i go on?
    ________________________
    If DEFLATEGATE was such a big deal why were 3 out of 4 Colts balls tested below league minimum and only the Patriots got punished!? (Fix was in).

    NO video/audio device has EVER been found or been known to EVER EXIST! (Except in the minds of paranoid coaches and players!).

    As for play sheets, I’ve heard the rumors but have never seen any proof. Have you?

  78. For those of you who think Jerry is Dan Snyder, please, stop it, you are making fools of yourselves. Jerry was co-captain of a National Championship team in college. His life ambition was to own an NFL team. During the time he was planning for it, he talked with many owners and GMs, most notable Al Davis. He knows how to build things, and that is proven. It was all Jimmy Johnson. Jimmy himself has said as much. Stop with the Skip Bayless nonsense, you look as dumb as he is. Learn more about football or please keep it shut. The problems are many with Dallas right now, and Jerry, a big part of that–but dismissing him as a silly fantasy owner is discounting the things he has done for the Cowboys and the NFL at large, which is why he wears the gold jacket. I have been a fan over 40 years, and I am as disgusted as anyone, but you all blowing it up with Jerrah this and all the other stupid stuff is only showing how dumb you are about the game. Just because you have loads of company does not mean you look any less stupid. Sorry daddy taught you no better kids.

  81. “I’ve been a Patriots fan since 1960!”

    ___________________________________________________________________________________________

    There is no such thing as an NE fan since 1960. The fan base is only 17 years old, making the oldest living fan about 24 or 25 years old.

  82. jfmod says:
    November 6, 2018 at 2:25 pm
    Well, MAYBE Jerry will listen to Troy.

    MAYBE.

    No, it’ll never happen. He didn’t respect what Jimmy did and let him go, so why the hell would he listen to Troy?

  83. williamshatnerstoupee says:
    November 6, 2018 at 3:00 pm
    “I’ve been a Patriots fan since 1960!”

    ___________________________________________________________________________________________

    There is no such thing as an NE fan since 1960. The fan base is only 17 years old, making the oldest living fan about 24 or 25 years old.

    Try nearly 3 times that. Don’t judge others by your own actions.

  84. bostonpatriots1stfan says:
    November 6, 2018 at 2:34 pm
    stucats says:
    November 6, 2018 at 12:31 pm

    Deflate-gate, going through garbage cans to look for opposition playsheets, putting a bug in the visiting team’s dressing room….shall i go on?
    ________________________
    If DEFLATEGATE was such a big deal why were 3 out of 4 Colts balls tested below league minimum and only the Patriots got punished!? (Fix was in).

    NO video/audio device has EVER been found or been known to EVER EXIST! (Except in the minds of paranoid coaches and players!).

    As for play sheets, I’ve heard the rumors but have never seen any proof. Have you?

    Guys like stuey don’t believe that. They just get off tooling with fans of winning teams. Anyone worth responding to already knows it was all a scam. Payback for a wisecrack after embarrassing a mediocre coach who is even now on the hot seat for pretty much the same level of incompetence that he exhibited that day.

    The most gutless episode in NFL history. Can beat ’em? cheat ’em!

    But yes, if balls only get soft by skulduggery, then Indy was guilty as well. But again, we all know it’s bovine droppings.

  85. There is no such thing as an NE fan since 1960. The fan base is only 17 years old, making the oldest living fan about 24 or 25 years old.

    ______________________________________

    Sorry, but the Boston Patriots were established in 1959-60 as the last team selected for the old AFL. They became the New England Patriots in 1971,when they got a new stadium. They were an awful team, year in and year out, with a playoff appearance here and there. When Robert Kraft bought the team in 1994,things started to turn around. We suffered through many years of losing teams, which is why Patriots fans are riding with this winning team for as long as it lasts.

  87. williamshatnerstoupee says:
    November 6, 2018 at 3:00 pm
    “I’ve been a Patriots fan since 1960!”

    ___________________________________________________________________________________________

    There is no such thing as an NE fan since 1960. The fan base is only 17 years old, making the oldest living fan about 24 or 25 years old.

    ——————————————————–
    Again, wrong, I’ve been a fan since the mid 60’s, as have many of my friends.

  88. It’s like watching Al Davis 2.0. Making off the wall decisions and drafting players for the wrong reasons right up to the end. But he’s gonna do it his way, don’t even try to convince him otherwise. It all looks so familiar. I raise my glass to Cowboys fans, I have a feeling the team is gonna take the same path as the Raiders.

  90. This is objectively wrong. OL is solid, and will be great when Fredrick returns. Zeke is a stud. Lawrence terrorizes QBs, the Linebackers are absurdly good. The have lots of good pieces. Even Dak isn’t terrible, he isn’t good. but he would be good enough with better coaching. Can’t see how this isn’t Garrett at this point.

