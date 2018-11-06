Tuesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The Bills offensive line had a long day against the Bears.

A look at how the work is being divided in the Dolphins backfield.

Said Patriots coach Bill Belichick of Titans coach Mike Vrabel, “He was a great player here, one that hopefully will be recognized into the Patriots Hall of Fame. I certainly think he deserves to be there.”

The Jets say losing is not fraying their team chemistry.

The Ravens are slumping their way into the bye week.

Bengals LB Carl Lawson has no choice but to set his sights on the 2019 opener.

Will the Browns remain as aggressive as they were against the Chiefs?

Competition has helped the Steelers at safety.

WR Demaryius Thomas will get some time to learn during the Texans bye.

A positive review of the Colts’ work in free agency.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone shared his memories of the late Vince Manuwai.

S Kevin Byard‘s interception was a huge play for the Titans on Monday night.

Will the Broncos have a top-five pick again this year?

Do the Chiefs need to worry about their focus this week?

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn explained the team’s kicking change.

T David Sharpe is back with the Raiders.

A look at WR Amari Cooper‘s first game with the Cowboys.

Five suggestions for the second half of the Giants season.

WR Golden Tate is getting to know his Eagles teammates.

Assessing the impact of Washington’s latest injuries.

When will LB Khalil Mack return to the Bears lineup?

Will offensive coordinator be the next change to the Lions coaching staff?

Breaking down Packers QB Aaron Rodgers‘ most recent performance.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer thinks his team is rounding into form.

Did Sunday’s win represent a jump forward for the Falcons?

Thursday’s game kicks off a crucial stretch for the Panthers.

The Saints played a lot of nickel against the Rams.

Tackling has been a problem for the Buccaneers defense.

Cardinals coach Steve Wilks delved into the decision to release QB Sam Bradford.

The Rams need to find some answers on defense.

49ers LB Dekoda Watson made an impact in his first game of the year.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll feels his offense missed some big plays in their loss to the Chargers.