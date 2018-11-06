Washington activates Stacy McGee, waive Kenny Ladler

Getty Images

Washington activated defensive lineman Stacy McGee from the physically unable to perform list.

He returned to practice Oct. 17.

The team placed him on the PUP list at the start of training camp with a groin injury that required surgery in June. He moved to the reserve/PUP list for the start of the season.

McGee appeared in all 16 games for Washington last season and made 10 starts after signing a five-year deal worth up to $25 million last March. He recorded 44 tackles in his first season with Washington after playing his first four seasons with the Raiders.

Washington waived defensive back Kenny Ladler to make room for McGee.

The team also announced it has swapped out practice squad players, signing tackle Jarron Jones and terminating the contract of tackle Justin Evans.