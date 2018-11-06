Week 10 power rankings

1. Saints (7-1; last week No. 2): It may finally be time for an MVP award for Drew Brees.

2. Rams (8-1; No. 1): Defense wins championships. Which will make it harder for the Rams to win a championship.

3. Patriots (7-2; No. 3): They may not lose again, playoffs included.

4. Chiefs (8-1; No. 4): That 17-point spread against the Cardinals may not be big enough.

5. Chargers (6-2; No. 5): An all-L.A. Super Bowl isn’t out of the question.

6. Steelers (5-2-1; No. 6): FOX can bring the “now it’s a game” motto out of mothballs for Thursday night, when Pittsburgh hosts Carolina.

7. Panthers (6-2; No. 8): And the folks at WFNZ will still say they should be higher than this.

8. Vikings (5-3-1; No. 9): The Purple People Eaters Part III could be the thing that propels Minnesota to an Atlanta Super Bowl.

9. Eagles (4-4; No. 10): Philly’s best week arguably came while on a bye, given the implosion of both Washington and Dallas.

10. Texans (6-3; No. 11): Bill O’Brien didn’t say that thing that every Broncos fan was thinking.

11. Bears (5-3; No. 14): The record could/should be better, but 5-3 is better than anyone could have expected in August.

12. Bengals (5-3; No. 12): If A.J. Green misses extensive time, the Bengals won’t get a chance to extend their streak of playoff losses.

13. Washington (5-3; No. 7): Sunday went as badly as it could have for a team that is still in first place in the NFC East, somehow.

14. Packers (3-4-1; No. 13): Mike McCarthy’s ability to continue to be bailed out by Aaron Rodgers in 2019 hinges on whether Aaron Rodgers can bail out Mike McCarthy in 2018.

15. Falcons (4-4; No. 19): The team that will be hosting the Super Bowl still has a chance to play in it.

16. Seahawks (4-4; No. 15): The season may hinge on their ability to upset the Rams on Sunday.

17. Ravens (4-5; No. 16): Joe Flacco might look good in silver and black.

18. Dolphins (5-4; No. 18): Having Darnold-Osweiler as the undercard to Rodgers-Brady II was like pulling a couple of schmoes out of the crowd before Creed-Balboa II.

19. Titans (4-4; No. 25): With a win in the bank over the Texans, the Titans could still win the division.

20. Lions (3-5; No. 17): The window is quickly closing.

21. Buccaneers (3-5; No. 20): The window is quickly closing.

22. Cowboys (3-5; No. 21): The window is quickly closing.

23. Jaguars (3-5; No. 22): The window is quickly closing.

24. Browns (2-6-1; No. 23): The window is nailed shut.

25. Broncos (3-6; No. 24): The Broncos need to go 5-2 to avoid the franchise’s first back-to-back losing seasons since 1971-72. In other words, the Broncos will have their first back-to-back losing seasons since 1971-72.

26. Colts (3-5; No. 26): Captain Andrew Luck returns from R&R with three straight winnable battles at home.

27. Jets (3-6; No. 27): Todd Bowles is rocketing toward his next defensive coordinator gig.

28. Cardinals (2-6; No. 28): The Sam Bradford debacle could result in the reset button being pressed in Arizona.

29. 49ers (2-7; No. 30): When Nick Mullens is the best thing about the 2018 49ers, it’s been a long 2018 for the 49ers.

30. Bills (2-7; No. 29): Nathan Peterman isn’t snakebit; he’s snake-swallowed.

31. Giants (1-7; No. 32): With a one-spot bump during the bye, maybe the Giants should take more weekends off.

32. Raiders (1-7; No. 31): Las Vegas wants to know if it can have the Chargers instead.

14 responses to “Week 10 power rankings

  5. I hate to say it but I think the Pats should be number 1. Saint/Rams D is porous. The Pats D, while not great, has been improving. And their offense has shown it can keep up with anyone if need be. Im at the point that I almost hope they win it all if that would mean either Bill or Tom retires.

  7. These are consistently the worst power rankings of any site out there. They are thrown together without any thought except a cheap and tacky one liner.

  8. “Chiefs are too low. Chiefs have the GOAT Mahomes”

    Lolz Mahomes is a great player no question, but half a season does not make someone “greatest of all time”. Come back once he’s maintained that level of excellence for minimum 10-15 years and has won 4+ Super Bowls and you might have a valid argument


    Brees is having a sensational year, but we cannot put him ahead of Mahomes yet.

    And Nathan Peterman, of course, is a dark horse. 🙂

  13. Eagles, at .500, being placed in the top 10 says all you need to know about this season. There are only 3-4 good teams and everyone else is playing for their draft pick slot.

    Chiefs are too low. Chiefs have the GOAT Mahomes. Super Bowl bound.

    KC has been great for sure. Will be interesting to see how the young QB fares later in the season. Right now he looks unstoppable. The Patriots really just had to out score them to beat them. Maybe someone can confuse him with defense, but he can just throw over it at the moment. A good chance they will have to play the Steelers again to get to the AFCCG. That could be a great one.

