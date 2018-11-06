Getty Images

In honor of Election Day, Tuesday’s PFT Live draft took a look at a very important question.

Which NFL figures would make the best presidents?

Peter King and yours truly picked three candidates each. One of mine was (mostly) tongue-in-cheek, one was dead serious, and one has very real potential based on the movement he has created.

King’s picks were solid, too. But mine were more solid. Even if the online polling place disagrees, for now.

I’m still hoping to stuff the ballot box. Vote early, vote often. Vote here.