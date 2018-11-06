Ziggy Ansah feels “amazing” after return to lineup

Getty Images

Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah played for the first time since Week One against the Vikings on Sunday and he said his shoulder came out of the game in good shape.

Ansah said Monday that he feels “amazing” after playing 12 snaps in his second appearance of the 2018 season. Ansah had a sack in that limited playing time and said his workload against the Bears this week would be determined by how things play out at practice.

“It’s a process and we’re just taking it week in and week out,” Ansah said, via the Detroit Free Press. “We’ll see how it goes during the week and we’ll find out on Sunday how many reps I get.”

Ansah also had a sack in the opener before leaving with the shoulder injury, so he’s now got two in 31 total snaps. If he can find a way to keep that per-snap productivity up while also staying on the field, it would be a nice boost to the Lions defense.