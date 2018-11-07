Aaron Rodgers fully participates in Wednesday’s practice

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers fully participated in a Wednesday practice for the first time since the season opener when he injured his knee. The Packers quarterback was a limited participant in the team’s Wednesday practice last week.

Before last week, Rodgers had used the first workout of the week as a rehab and rest day.

The Packers had only two players miss Wednesday’s work: Cornerback Kevin King (hamstring) is not expected to play Sunday, while tight end Jimmy Graham (knee) is.

Safety Kentrell Brice (knee), tackle Bryan Bulaga (knee) and linebacker Blake Martinez (ankle) received limited work in Wednesday’s practice.

Receiver Randall Cobb (hamstring) and linebacker Nick Perry (ankle) were full participants.