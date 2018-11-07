Aaron Rodgers fully participates in Wednesday’s practice

Posted by Charean Williams on November 7, 2018, 5:02 PM EST
Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers fully participated in a Wednesday practice for the first time since the season opener when he injured his knee. The Packers quarterback was a limited participant in the team’s Wednesday practice last week.

Before last week, Rodgers had used the first workout of the week as a rehab and rest day.

The Packers had only two players miss Wednesday’s work: Cornerback Kevin King (hamstring) is not expected to play Sunday, while tight end Jimmy Graham (knee) is.

Safety Kentrell Brice (knee), tackle Bryan Bulaga (knee) and linebacker Blake Martinez (ankle) received limited work in Wednesday’s practice.

Receiver Randall Cobb (hamstring) and linebacker Nick Perry (ankle) were full participants.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Aaron Rodgers fully participates in Wednesday’s practice

  1. He’s a near match this season with guaranteed, phenomenal, Cousins. He also did it on one leg. The Packers are still the team to beat in the North Division. They need it. The Bears want it. The Lions are lost. The Vikings play as though they’re entitled. It’s anybody’s. Nobody has pulled away.

  2. Yeah, and he practiced the same plays they have been running for the past 8 years. McCarthy has the same playbook he used the year the Packers won the super bowl. They are so predictable that I know exactly what play they are going to run out of almost every formation. And forget about a trick play or sending a receiver in motion. I dont know what to make of their defense. Just horrible, and they draft players to fix it. That is enough ranting I guess.😀

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!