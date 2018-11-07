Andrew Luck: Jalen Ramsey’s a stud, tough working against him all day long

Getty Images

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey gave an interview to GQ this summer that featured his unvarnished assessments on many of the league’s starting quarterbacks.

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was on that list and Ramsey said he doesn’t “really think he’s that good” while crediting wide receiver T.Y. Hilton with making Luck look better. Luck and Ramsey will square off for the first time since that interview this weekend and the Colts quarterback didn’t sling any mud when it came time to discuss Ramsey.

“They trust their cover guys to cover, and they do a heck of a job of it,” Luck said, via the Anderson Herald-Bulletin. “Ramsey’s a stud. He’s physically very gifted. I think he plays football very smart and sharply, if you will. So we know whoever’s over there — if he goes with T.Y., if he doesn’t — that it’s tough work all day long.”

Luck and the Colts found their stride on offense in the two weeks before their Week Nine bye as they scored 79 points without turning the ball over at all. The Jaguars defense should offer more resistance than the Bills and Raiders, although their own four-game losing streak has featured a couple of shaky outings on that side of the ball.