Getty Images

The Bears have designated tight end Adam Shaheen to return from injured reserve. The move gives the team three weeks to add Shaheen to the active roster or he will revert back to IR.

Shaheen began the season on injured reserve with foot and ankle injuries.

He was injured on a 5-yard catch in an Aug. 18 preseason game against Denver, with his injuries requiring surgery.

The 51st overall pick in the 2017 draft led the Bears with three receiving touchdowns last season.