Bradley Pinion boots way to NFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

The 49ers didn’t have much cause to punt in last Thursday’s game against the Raiders, but things went well when they did have to kick the ball away.

They scored touchdowns on their first two drives and then added points on four of the next seven possessions on their way to a 34-3 rout of Oakland. The three times that they didn’t score, they turned to punter Bradley Pinion and Pinion responded with some boomers.

He had a 64-yard kick in the second quarter that pinned the Raiders at their 6-yard-line and then added 44- and 56-yard kicks before the night was out. Pinion also handles kickoffs and had four touchbacks over the course of the evening.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Pinion’s work was deemed worthy of being named the NFC special teams player of the week.