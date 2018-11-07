Browns claim Phillip Gaines and Jermaine Whitehead

Getty Images

The Browns opened Wednesday with a cornerback named Gaines on their 53-man roster and they ended it with a cornerback named Gaines, but it isn’t the same one.

The Browns announced that they have claimed cornerback Phillip Gaines off of waivers from the Bills. He’ll help take the place of E.J. Gaines, who went on injured reserve earlier in the day.

Philip Gaines started six of the seven games he played for the Bills and had 30 tackles in his time in Buffalo. He spent the last four seasons with the Chiefs.

The Browns also announced that they have claimed safety Jermaine Whitehead off of waivers from the Packers. Whitehead was dropped from the roster a couple of days after being ejected during Green Bay’s game against the Patriots. He had 20 tackles and a sack in seven games last season.

Linebacker Christian Kirksey was also placed on injured reserve earlier in the day. The team also signed cornerback Juston Burris and waived defensive back Denzel Rice as part of the roster shuffling.