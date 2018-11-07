Browns place E.J. Gaines and Christian Kirksey on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Browns lost three defensive players to injuries and two of them will not return to action this season.

Cornerback E.J. Gaines and linebacker Christian Kirksey were placed on injured reserve Wednesday. Cornerback Denzel Ward was the other starter to go down, but his hip injury does not appear to be a season-ender.

Gaines suffered a concussion on a first quarter touchdown by Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt. The Week Nine game was his first game back after missing two games with another concussion and two head injuries in close succession is never a good sign for a player.

Gaines also missed Week One with a knee injury and had 13 tackles and an interception in six games.

Kirksey hurt his hamstring in the second half against the Chiefs. The veteran missed time earlier in the year with shoulder and ankle injuries as well. He had 43 tackles and two interceptions in seven appearances.

The Browns filled one of the roster spots by signing cornerback Juston Burris off of the Jets practice squad. Burris was a fourth-round pick in 2016 and played in four games for the Jets this season, but was not active for their Week Three loss to the Browns.