Bruce Irvin signing with the Falcons

Getty Images

Bruce Irvin didn’t stay unemployed for long.

Irvin, who passed through waivers after the Raiders cut him, is signing with the Falcons, the team announced this morning.

It was unsurprising that no team picked Irvin up on waivers, given that it would have required paying him $3.8 million the rest of the season. But it’s also unsurprising that he was quickly signed once he became a free agent. The Falcons’ struggling defense will benefit from Irvin’s help as a pass rusher, even if they’re paying him some amount less than $3.8 million.

The 31-year-old Irvin has three sacks so far this season. He had a career-high eight sacks last season.

Irvin played two seasons in Seattle when Falcons head coach Dan Quinn was the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator, so it shouldn’t be hard for him to get up to speed in Atlanta’s defense. Irvin is expected to play for the Falcons on Sunday against the Browns.