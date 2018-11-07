Bruce Irvin: Steelers and Patriots offered more, but Atlanta is home

Getty Images

Bruce Irvin says he prioritized playing for his hometown team over getting the most money when he signed with the Falcons this morning.

Irvin said the Patriots and Steelers both offered him more money than the Falcons did, but only the Falcons could offer him the opportunity to play at home.

“This was a dream [come] true. The Patriots and Steelers offered more money, but being able to play for my city and my people, you just can’t put a price on that,” Irvin told Vaughn McClure of ESPN.

Irvin was born in Atlanta and lived his whole childhood in Georgia before playing his college football at West Virginia. He’s played his entire NFL career far from home, in Seattle and Oakland, but he has said in the past that he wants to play in Atlanta. Now he will.