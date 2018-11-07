Carson Wentz not listed on Wednesday injury report

Getty Images

The bye week was good to Carson Wentz.

After two straight Wednesdays during which the Eagles quarterback was limited in practice due to a back injury, Wentz was not mentioned on the first injury report prior to Sunday night’s showdown with the Cowboys.

Not practicing for the Eagles after the extra rest of the bye week were cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring) and cornerback Jalen Mills (foot). Center Jason Kelce received a veteran’s day off.

Limited in practice were linebacker Nathan Gerry (ankle, knee), safety Corey Graham (hamstring), tackle Lane Johnson (knee), and running back Darren Sproles (hamstring).

Sproles hasn’t played since Week One. Johnson suffered an MCL injury during Philly’s Week Eight game against the Jaguars in London.