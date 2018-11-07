Connor Williams’ knee surgery has backups competing for LG job

Getty Images

Cowboys rookie left guard Connor Williams will have arthroscopic knee surgery Wednesday afternoon, coach Jason Garrett said.

Garrett anticipates Williams’ absence being a “short-term thing rather than a long-term thing” with Williams’ return expected sometime this month.

The Cowboys will have to find a replacement for at least this week’s game against the Eagles, and backups Xavier Su'a-Filo and Adam Redmond will compete for the job.

Joe Looney, who has spent the season starting for Travis Frederick at center, also is a possibility to move to left guard. That would put Redmond at center.

Right tackle La'el Collins, who previously played left guard, will remain at his current position.

“We’ll just have a little competition for that spot,” Garrett said. “We have some guys we have on our roster who we like, Xavier Su’a-Filo, Adam Redmond, those guys will get opportunities there, and we’ll see how it plays out through the course of this week at practice.

“All options are available to us.”