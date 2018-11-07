Could lack of sports wagering be a factor for a possible Jaguars move?

Getty Images

As the saying goes, elections have consequences. Both obvious and otherwise.

Of the three NFL franchises located in Florida, the Dolphins opted to take a public and vocal position regarding a constitutional amendment that requires any expansion of gambling (specifically sports wagering) to be approved by a 60-percent vote. The outcome may be far more relevant to another team headquartered in the state.

The Jaguars have been the subject of extensive speculation regarding a potential move to London, for various reasons. First, they play there every year. Second, owner Shad Khan has tried to buy Wembley Stadium. Third, the Jaguars make more money for each game they play in London.

The passage of the new amendment that, as a practical matter, will make it much harder to adopt sports wagering (and in turn create revenue streams like in-game prop bets) could make a relocation to London even more attractive to Khan.

As PFT recently reported, there’s a belief that ownership would support an effort by Khan to take his team to London, if he decides to do it. The pre-emptive death blow to sports betting in Florida could be one of the various factors that prompts Khan to make a decision that, given the dollars (or pounds) involved, would be an easy one, from a business standpoint.