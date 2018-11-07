Danielle Hunter wins NFC defensive player of the week award

Getty Images

Even with plenty of games to still be played as of 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, it seemed fairly obvious that no defensive player on any NFC team would have a better day than Danielle Hunter. And no one did.

The fourth-year pro, who just turned 24 last week, registered 3.5 sacks and had the decisive scoop and score for a touchdown after a misguided effort by Matthew Stafford to make an impromptu lateral to running back Kerryon Johnson. Hunter now has 11.5 sacks on the year, the most in the league.

He also has at least one sack in every game but one: The Week Eight loss to the Saints. Which shows that he’s more than earning the five-year, $72 million extension the Vikings wisely gave him in June.

Hunter’s performance led the way for a franchise-record 10-sack performance, with six different Vikings getting in on the action. He told PFT after the game that the return of Everson Griffen, along with the ability to get injured players healthy during the bye, will have a major impact on the Vikings as the postseason approaches — and as the Vikings try to qualify for it.