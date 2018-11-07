Deion Jones back to practice on Wednesday

Getty Images

Falcons linebacker Deion Jones tested the condition of his injured foot last week, but never formally took part in a practice before the team’s victory over Washington.

Jones will take things a bit further this week. Head coach Dan Quinn said before the team’s practice that Jones would participate for the first time since going on injured reserve after the first game of the season.

Jones is not eligible to play this week, but he could play in Week 11 against the Cowboys if all goes well in practice over the next couple of weeks.

The losses of players like Jones, safety Keanu Neal, safety Ricardo Allen and running back Devonta Freeman contributed to Atlanta’s 1-4 start and a grim outlook for the games to follow, but the Falcons have won three straight to brighten the picture. A win against the Browns this weekend and getting Jones back would add even more light.