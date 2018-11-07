Desmond King named AFC defensive player of the week

AP

Desmond King isn’t a household name, then again, neither are the Chargers.

The second-year cornerback is making plays, however.

King was named AFC defensive player of the week, after his interception return for a touchdown, which propelled the Chargers to a win at Seattle.

The 2017 fifth-rounder now has two pick-sixes in his career, and according to the Chargers he’s just the second defensive back ever with multiple interception returns and at least four sacks in his first two seasons.

He’s also a key part for a Chargers team that has quietly built a 6-2 record.