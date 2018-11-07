Dolphins’ effort to block Florida Constitutional amendment on gambling fails

Getty Images

The Dolphins have picked up their fifth loss of the year. This one won’t count in the standings, but it will count in the coffers.

The Constitutional amendment regarding gambling passed. Innocuous on the surface, it gives the people the power to vote on any expansion of gambling. But it imposes a 60-percent threshold for establishing any new gambling, making it much harder for Florida to adopt sports wagering — and the various in-game prop bets that could be made in the three NFL stadiums located in the state.

As explained in multiple media reports, the Seminole Tribe of Florida and Disney led the charge in favor of the amendment, since it won’t undermine the former’s dominance of gambling in the state — and it won’t give the latter more competition for the entertainment dollars of folks living in or visiting Florida.

Disney reportedly spent $20 million supporting the ballot measure.

“Amendment 3 returns that decision to Florida voters and enables them to have the final say on this issue,” Disney spokeswoman Jacquee Wahler said before the election, via Bloomberg.com. “We oppose the expansion of casino gambling in Florida because it risks our state’s reputation as a family-friendly destination.”

The Dolphins openly urged fans to reject the ballot measure, which removes from the legislature the ability to do what so many legislatures in other states are doing: Adopting sports wagering. With a supermajority of 60 percent now needed to expand gambling in Florida, it’s safe to say that there may not be any expansion of gambling in Florida, especially since Disney and the Seminole Tribe of Florida will be ready to mobilize in order to keep the final tally at 59 percent or lower.