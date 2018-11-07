Dolphins rule Ryan Tannehill out, hope for Week 12 return

Getty Images

It was more of a confirmation than an announcement when Dolphins head coach Adam Gase told reporters in Miami on Wednesday that quarterback Ryan Tannehill will not play against the Packers this Sunday.

Tannehill has missed the last four games with a right shoulder injury and reports last weekend indicated that he would miss at least one more game before he’s ready to return to action. The Dolphins have a bye in Week 11 and Gase said that the team hopes Tannehill will be able to go against the Colts on November 25.

Gase said Monday that the team is “trying to get to the point where Tannehill feels good throwing” and that his work of late has been “weird” because of how it fluctuates from day to day.

Brock Osweiler will make another start in Tannehill’s place and will try to lead the offense to more than the six points they managed last Sunday.